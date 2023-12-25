Voters will only make final decision closer to general election, says Ross

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has said voters will develop their opinions closer to the general election, as his party lags behind in the polls.

The next vote is expected in the coming 12 months, with the Tories struggling behind Labour, according to recent studies, for the past few years.

But Mr Ross – who plans to stand down from his Moray seat at Westminster to focus on Holyrood – has said he is confident his party can make gains north of the border, echoing the same sentiment from the Prime Minister earlier this month.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, centre, visited RAF Lossiemouth in Moray with Douglas Ross, second right, earlier this month Credit: Jeff J Mitchell/PA

The leader pointed to a poll by consultancy Stonehaven last month, which put the party on 11 seats north of the border, rising from six.

But across the UK, if the poll was realised, Labour would win 402 seats on its way to a 154-seat majority in the Commons.

Speaking to the PA news agency, Mr Ross said: “I think opinions will develop closer to an election.

“As we get closer to that election, people will look at their various options.

“They’ll look at Sir Keir Starmer and the Labour Party and question what does he actually stand for?

“I think it would be very difficult for people to tell you right now what a Labour government is going to do if they were to be elected.

“They will look at the SNP and see that’s a party that will not be focused on their real priorities and will be focused on independence above everything else.”

As the election draws closer, Mr Ross said his party will show what it has done in Scotland and the rest of the UK in a bid to win votes.

Asked if he accepts the likely outcome of the election will be Sir Keir Starmer entering Downing Street, Mr Ross said: “I’m going to do everything I can to make sure Rishi Sunak remains as Prime Minister.”

Mr Sunak’s time in office, Mr Ross said, has seen more investment come to Scotland.

Mr Ross first went to Westminster at the 2017 election, with his career spanning one of the most turbulent periods in modern British political history.

What I will think when I walk out of the Commons chamber for the final time is what an immense privilege and honour it is to be elected to represent my home area Douglas Ross

Since taking his seat, there has been a pandemic, a cost-of-living crisis, Brexit and four prime ministers – including the protracted downfall of Boris Johnson and the quickfire replacement of Liz Truss with Mr Sunak.

Asked how he believes the period will be remembered in political history, Mr Ross conceded it had been “difficult”.

He added: “It has been a time where politics has been very much in the focus.

“But ultimately, what I will think when I walk out of the Commons chamber for the final time is what an immense privilege and honour it is to be elected to represent my home area.”

Scottish Labour deputy leader Dame Jackie Baillie said: “Douglas Ross is kidding himself if he thinks voters will forget the chaos his party has inflicted on Scotland, from the shameful lockdown parties to the dizzying carousel of inept prime ministers causing economic carnage.

“While the Tories and the SNP offer more of the same division and decline, Labour will drive down bills, boost wages, deliver economic growth and protect public services.

“This disastrous Tory Government is out of touch and out of time – and next year Scotland can lead the way in electing a Labour government to kick them out of office.”