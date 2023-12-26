Palestinians sheltering from airstrikes in central Gaza have been told to evacuate as Israel's military bombarded a refugee camp in the area.

The instruction to flee comes as it appears Israel is preparing to expand its ground offensive in Gaza into the territory's central belt.

Its planned attack would include the Bureji refugee camp - those living, there after being displaced from their homes when airstrikes began, were urged to move to nearby Deir al-Balah on Tuesday

The area could turn into a new battle zone, with Israeli forces already fighting in the northern neighbourhood of Daraj Tufah and in the southern city of Khan Younis.

An Israeli move into central Gaza would drive Palestinians into smaller areas in search of refuge. More than 85% of the population has already been driven from their homes.

“We are gravely concerned about the continued bombardment of Middle Gaza by Israeli forces, which has claimed more than 100 Palestinian lives since Christmas Eve,” the UN human rights office said.

UN officials say a quarter of Gaza’s population is starving under Israel’s siege, which allows in only a trickle of food, water, fuel, medicine and other supplies.

The rubble of a building of the Al Nawasrah family destroyed in an Israeli strike in Maghazi refugee camp on Christmas Day 2023. Credit: AP Photo/Adel Hana

Smoke rises following an Israeli bombardment in the Gaza Strip, as seen from southern Israel on Boxing Day 2023. Credit: AP / Leo Correa

Despite international pressure for a ceasefire, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the fight "isn't close to finished".

He has vowed to crush the ruling Hamas militant group in Gaza after its attack in southern Israel on October 7 - where around 1,200 people were killed and 240 taken hostage.

Israel's offensive has killed more than 20,900 Palestinians, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

It said 240 people had been killed over the past 24 hours.

An Israeli soldier flashes a V-sign near the Israeli-Gaza border, in southern Israel, on Christmas Day 2023 Credit: AP/Leo Correa

Meanwhile, US warplanes hit Iranian-backed militias in Iraq. It was after three US service members were injured, one critically, in a drone attack in northern Iraq on Christmas Day.

The Iranian-backed militia Kataib Hezbollah and affiliated groups claimed credit for the attack.

Iraqi officials said the US strikes, which happened early on Tuesday killed one militant and wounded 18.

They came at a time of heightened fears of a regional spillover of the Israel-Hamas war.

The dangerous back-and-forth strikes have escalated since Iranian-backed militant groups under the umbrella group called the Islamic Resistance in Iraq and Syria began striking US facilities Oct. 17.

Iranian-backed militias have carried out more than 100 attacks on US bases in Iraq and Syria since the start of the Israel-Hamas war more than two months ago.

