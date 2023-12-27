Accessible beach huts 'lifeline' to families this festive season

Play Brightcove video

A teenage entrepreneur has turned his beach huts into seasonal grottos for families facing challenges this winter, ITV News' Charlie Frost reports

Sea and sand rather than snow - it is not your typical Christmas scene.

But, on Mersea Island in Essex, entrepreneur Ty Bowring has turned his beach huts into special seasonal grottos.

Decked out with tinsel and treats, 19-year-old Ty has been putting on festive days for families facing challenges this winter.

Diagnosed with autism and a learning disability as a child, he started his business, 'The Hut Mersea Island' in 2022. Transforming his family beach hut 'Mabel' into a retreat for both paying guests and people in need.

Now, he has a second hut and a caravan, with his business becoming a Community Interest Company earlier this year.

Ty Bowring has turned his beach huts into special seasonal grottos. Credit: The Hut Mersea Island CIC | Facebook

The managerial role has given Ty, who can struggle with social interaction, more confidence and boosted his self-esteem.

When asked how he feels about welcoming his Christmas guests, he says: "Very good and proud."

Working with charities, Ty combines any profits with money donated by local companies and individuals to put on free days for families dealing with terminal illness, those with disabilities, or domestic abuse survivors.

Ty Bowring, 19, who started his business, 'The Hut Mersea Island' in 2022. Credit: The Hut Mersea Island CIC | Facebook

For him, the focus of his business venture is making sure everyone has the opportunity to make memories by the sea.

Ty knows how important this is, because when he was five, his brother Donnell died as a result of his complex disabilities. Donnell was seven years old, and the two never got a chance to play on the beach together.

Back then, Donnell's wheelchair could not go on sand, but now Ty has special blue matting and a chair with bigger, thicker wheels, so all of his guests can enjoy the seaside.

Donnell and Ty when they were younger.

The Munson family are among those benefitting from the special Christmas days this year.

Two of their four children, Mary, 9, and Oscar, 7, have the neurological condition Rett Syndrome. The rare genetic disorder affects their walking abilities and communication skills.

For them, a day at the beach as a family would be impossible without Ty's inclusive facilities.

Mother Maddy Munson described it as a 'lifeline'.

"There's so few places we can come to that we kind of feel that we can sort of relax and actually sort of be a family and not having to sort of worry, 'are we going to be able to get Oscar through the door, is Mary going to find it too stressful and she's going to have a meltdown.'"

Maddy Munson described Ty's business as a 'lifeline' for her family.

Hayley Lynskey and three of her six children were also nominated to spend a festive day at the beach, which included donkeys and carols from a flashmob choir, as well as a visit from Father Christmas.

Hayley, 44, is receiving end of life care for terminal neuroendocrine cancer.

Despite her prognosis, she can't wait for Christmas with her children.

Hayley Lynskey and three of her six children were also nominated to spend a festive day at the beach.

Her six-year-old twins Poppy and Daisy, as well as her son, William, 9, spent the afternoon playing and making sandcastles with their mum - despite the winter weather!

Hayley said they were so grateful for the time at the beach hut: "It just means we can make memories, it's not about the materialistic things it's about them looking back and saying 'Do you remember when we went to the beach and it was so cold?', I want them to have those memories for the rest of their lives."

