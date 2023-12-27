Architect of modern EU Jacques Delors dies aged 98

Play Brightcove video

Former European Commission President Jacques Delors, who was one of the founding architects of the modern EU, has died aged 98.

Mr Delors was hailed as a "statesman of French destiny" by French President Emmanuel Macron after news of his death was confirmed.

He helped create the single market and free movement in the EU and laid the groundwork for the introduction of the Euro.

His mission to bring Europe closer together was fiercely opposed by Margret Thatcher at the time and led to several fallings out between London and Brussels.

Jacques Delors had a difficult relationship with Margret Thatcher. Credit: AP

In 1990, the then-prime minister said "no, no, no" as she issued a Commons rebuke to Mr Delors as he sought greater Brussels control.

In November 1990, a front page of The Sun – under the headline "Up Yours Delors" – urged readers to face France and shout the insult in a bid to protect the British pound.

Mr Delors spent decades in French politics and served as Minister of Finance from 1981 to 1984.

He became the President of the European Commission in 1985 until 1995 and his work culminated in the Maastricht Treat in 1992 which formed the modern EU.

Current President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen paid tribute to Mr Delors on social media, following the news of his death.

Posting on X, formerly Twitter, in French, she wrote: "Jacques Delors was a visionary who made our Europe stronger.

"His life's work is a united, dynamic and prosperous European Union. It has shaped entire generations of Europeans, including mine.

"Let us honour his legacy by constantly renewing our Europe."

