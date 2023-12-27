A huge bronze statue of the singer Shakira has been unveiled in her hometown of Barranquilla in Colombia.

Sharing a series of photographs on the social media platform Instagram, the pop star - famed for her songs Hips Don't Lie and Waka Waka - said the tribute "is too much for my little heart".

Shakira, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll, also revealed that the statue had been unveiled on her mother's birthday.

She shared five photographs with her 90 million followers, including snaps of her parents posing in front of the 6.5 metre-high (21.3ft) statue.

The caption read: "1. It makes me happy to share this with my parents and especially my mother on her birthday. 2. (sparkle emoji) 3. My parents, the mayor and I back there watching!. 4. Oh and this dedication. This is too much for my little heart. 5. My fathers and my brothers with our mayor."

The unveiling of the statue on Tuesday was attended by Shakira's parents, William Mebarak and Nidia Ripoll, and by the mayor of Barranquilla.

In another post, a video of the unveiling, the Colombian singer wrote: "I'm very excited about this tribute to Colombian woman and the Barranquilleras inside and outside my land!"

Credit: Instagram @shakira

Last month, Shakira made headlines after she reached a deal with Spanish prosecutors to settle a long-running tax fraud case.

The singer agreed to a fine of more than £6 million and received a suspended sentence as part of a deal with Spanish authorities. The 46-year-old had previously been charged with tax evasion in Barcelona.

Shakira shares two children, Milan and Sasha, with Barcelona football player Gerard Pique.

The couple had lived together Spain before ending their 11-year relationship last year. Since then, she has resided in Miami in the United States.

