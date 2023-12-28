Sir Winston Churchill and Buckingham Palace celebrated on new coins for 2024

Commemorative coins celebrating Sir Winston Churchill, Buckingham Palace and the RNLI have been unveiled by the Royal Mint among five new designs to appear in 2024.

The designs will celebrate some key events and anniversaries, the Mint said.

The 2024 Annual Set will include designs for a Buckingham Palace £5 coin; a 150th anniversary of the birth of Sir Winston Churchill £2 coin; a 200th anniversary of the National Gallery £2 coin; a 200th anniversary of the RNLI 50p coin; and a Team GB and ParalympicsGB 50p coin.

Rebecca Morgan, director of commemorative coins at the Royal Mint said: "As we approach the new year, we are excited to reveal five new designs set to appear on commemorative coins in 2024, celebrating some of the most significant moments and anniversaries set to take place.

" In addition to commemorating important historical events such as the RNLI's 200th anniversary, the Annual Set also celebrates future events, like the 2024 Paris Olympic and Paralympic Games, with a 50p specially struck for Team GB and ParalympicsGB.

" The Royal Mint has been regularly issuing Annual Sets since 1971 and they have become highly collectable as works of art.

"They are also gifted to people celebrating special occasions in the upcoming year, as they serve as a keepsake of that memorable time."

The new designs celebrate some key events and anniversaries. Credit: Royal Mint/PA

The Royal Mint also gave further details about the coin designs.

The Buckingham Palace £5 coin

Designed by artist Henry Gray, the coin features the architecture of Buckingham Palace front and centre of the coin.

Marking the 150th anniversary of the birth of Sir Winston Churchill £2 coin

The £2 coin struck to mark the 150th anniversary of the birth of Sir Winston Churchill depicts a portrait of him as a young man in 1895, in the uniform of the 4th Queen's Own Hussars.

The edge inscription: "Pave the way for peace and freedom," is taken from a remark he made in late 1953, while serving his second term as prime minister.

The design appearing on the coin was created by Natasha Seaward, a graphic designer at the Royal Mint.

The 200th anniversary of the National Gallery £2 coin

Created by designer, engraver and printmaker Edwina Ellis, the design appearing on the UK £2 features the gallery building at the centre of the coin.

Marking the 200th anniversary of the RNLI 50p coin

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has been saving lives at sea since 1824.

Royal Mint director of commemorative coins Rebecca Morgan with a set of the new designs for 2024. Credit: Royal Mint/PA

As the RNLI approaches its 200th anniversary in 2024, The Royal Mint has produced an official UK 50p to mark this milestone moment.

Created by John Bergdahl, the 50p coin design displays the RNLI flag surrounded by a life ring highlighting the 200-year anniversary.

The Team GB and ParalympicsGB 50p coin

The Royal Mint said it produced an official UK 50p to celebrate and wish Team GB and ParalympicsGB athletes the best of luck at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Designed by Charis Tsevis, the 50p depicts two athletes representing both the Olympic and Paralympic Games in parity.

How much will the coins cost?

The 2024 commemorative sets will be available in a range of precious metal and base proof finishes, from January 2 at the Royal Mint website, with prices starting from £34.50.

The Buckingham Palace £5 coin, National Gallery UK £2 coin, RNLI UK 50p coin and Team GB and ParalympicsGB UK 50p coin will be available to purchase individually throughout the year.

The Sir Winston Churchill 2024 UK £2 coin will be available as part of the 2024 Annual Sets and may also feature in other sets and product formats in the future, the Mint said.

