Full Monty actor Tom Wilkinson dies 'suddenly', aged 75

Two-time Oscar-nominated actor Tom Wilkinson has died aged 75, his family has announced.

Well known for his role in The Full Monty as former steel mill foreman Gerald Cooper, Wilkinson died “suddenly” on Saturday.

In a statement shared by his agent, his family said: “It is with great sadness that the family of Tom Wilkinson announce that he died suddenly at home on December 30. His wife and family were with him. The family asks for privacy at this time.” Wilkinson was nominated for Academy Awards for actor in a leading role for In The Bedroom in 2001, and actor in a supporting role for Michael Clayton in 2007.

Wilkinson's family said he died 'suddenly' today. Credit: PA

The Leeds-born actor most recently reunited with his The Full Monty co-stars, Robert Carlyle and Mark Addy, in a Disney+ series of the same name. The original 1997 comedy about an unlikely group of men stripping won an Oscar for best original musical or comedy score and was nominated for three others, including best picture and best director.

Other films he has starred in include Shakespeare in Love, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Batman Begins, and The Grand Budapest Hotel.

This is a breaking news story - more to follow.

