Pele's death prompted nationwide mourning in Brazil, and one year on renewed tributes have been made in honour of his memory. ITV News' Graham Stothard reports

Brazilians have paid tribute to football legend Pele to mark the one year anniversary of the three-time World Cup winner's death.

Pele died on December 29 2022 aged 82 due to colon cancer.

On Friday a ceremony held at Rio de Janeiro's Christ the redeemer, saw the statue lit up with a projection of a Brazil shirt with Pele's name, signature and number 10.

The ceremony also featured a message from Pope Francis in remembrance of the former Santos FC forward, who was a devout Catholic.

"Pele, as Mr Edson Arantes do Nascimento became globally known, was undoubtedly an athlete who showed in his life all positive traits of a sportsman," the pope's message read.

"The memory of 'the King of Soccer' remains indelible in the minds of many, and it stimulates new generations to seek in sport a means to strengthen the bonds of unity among us."

Pele died in 2022 of colon cancer. Credit: AP

Other religious ceremonies were held at the Museu Pele, in Santos, and the small city of Tres Corações, where Pele was born in 1940.

Santos FC, meanwhile, held a tribute at its Vila Belmiro Stadium, where Edson Cholbi do Nascimento, one of Pele's sons, released 10 white balloons from the centre circle.

World football's governing body FIFA also paid its respects, sharing a highlights package of the Brazilian footballer with a message: "Pele's legacy will always live on."

Pele is widely considered to be one of the greatest footballer's of all time and is the record goalscorer for the Brazilian men's national side.

