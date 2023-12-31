Countries from around the world have ushered in the New Year with countdowns and vibrant firework displays.

Celebrations this year are overshadowed by the ongoing wars in Ukraine and Gaza, which have cast a pall over festivities and heightened tensions across parts of the world.

Some cities have opted to bring in extra security or even cancel New Year's events altogether, although many have still planned large-scale celebrations.

The Pacific nation of Kiribati was the first country to welcome the New Year, beginning celebrations one hour before neighbouring New Zealand.

Here, ITV News takes a look at the best pictures and videos as the world said goodbye to 2023 and hello to 2024.

New Zealand

Thousands of people gathered in New Zealand's largest city, Auckland, where fireworks were set off from the city's fabled Sky Tower. Auckland was the first major city to ring in 2024.

Auckland was the first major city to ring in 2024. Credit: AP

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...