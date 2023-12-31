Danish Queen Margrethe abdicates in her annual New Year's Eve speech

Denmark's Queen Margrethe II will abdicate next year, she announced in her annual New Year's Eve speech on Sunday.

The Danish monarch spent 52 years as the country's head of state, and will be succeeded by her eldest son Prince Frederik.

The Danish queen caused controversy last year when she decided to strip her heirs of their royal titles. She said she removed the titles from four of her grandchildren in an attempt to allow them to live normal lives.

The move caused backlash and the queen then apologised for how she handled the situation.

She said the decision had been a long time coming but justified it by adding: "Difficult decisions must be made, and it will always be difficult to find the right moment."

