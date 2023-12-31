Russia launches fresh air strikes against Ukraine after border city attack

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Reporter Graham Stothard explains the latest developments as fighting between Russia and Ukraine continues

Russia has launched fresh aerial strikes against Ukraine overnight in retaliation to a drone attack which killed dozens of people in the border city of Belgorod.

Ukraine's Air Force said on Sunday that it shot down 21 of 49 drones launched by Russian forces.

The latest wave of attacks left at least 28 people injured in the eastern city of Kharkiv, according to the region's governor.

A central hotel, apartment blocks, nursery, shops and administrative buildings sustained damage in the strikes.

Ukraine's capital Kyiv was also targeted, with a fire breaking out at an unidentified critical infrastructure facility, local officials said.

Russia's retaliatory attacks come after 24 people were killed - including three children - in Belgorod, on Saturday, when shelling struck the city's centre.

The country's defence ministry vowed in the immediate aftermath that the "crime will not go unpunished".

Russia accused Ukraine of launching the strikes, which also left 108 people injured, although Kyiv - as has been the case for other attacks on Russian soil - has not claimed responsibility.

Firefighters extinguish burning cars after shelling in Belgorod, Russia. Credit: AP

On Saturday, the United Nations (UN) Security Council convened an emergency meeting, after Russia's envoy accused Ukraine of carrying out a "terrorist attack".

In comments carried by Russian state media, Vasily Nebenzya claimed Ukraine had launched "a deliberate act of terrorism directed against civilians."

On Friday, Russia launched what has been described as its largest aerial bombardment against Ukraine, since its war with Kyiv began in February 2022.

Across an 18-hour period, more than 120 missiles and dozens of drones were launched by Russia, killing at least 39 Ukrainian civilians.

