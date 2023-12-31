Celebrations are fully underway as the UK welcomes 2024

Play Brightcove video

ITV News Correspondent Peter Smith reports from Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh, where six tonnes of fireworks will explode over the course of the evening

Celebrations are well underway across the UK as 2024 begins.

The biggest event is in London, with the capital hosting the largest annual firework display in Europe.

There are more than 12,000 fireworks and 430 lights, watched by more than 100,000 ticket-holders gathered along the banks of the Thames.

Revellers in central London waiting for the capital's firework display. Credit: PA

And organising the event is no mean feat. Planning for the show starts in July, and a crew of 75 specialist technicians were hired to make sure it goes off with a bang.

Meanwhile revellers have gathered across Scotland for Hogmanay parties.

Around 50,000 people have taken to the streets in Edinburgh for the city's 30th year of Hogmanay celebrations.

Sophia Strang, 9, with sister Scarlett Strang, 10, during the Hogmanay New Year celebrations in Edinburgh. Credit: PA

Following a set by the band Pulp, the city's fireworks began at midnight and will continue until around 00.50am.

