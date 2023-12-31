UK political leaders deliver New Year messages ahead of likely 2024 election

British political leaders have delivered their respective end of year messages ahead of an expected UK general election in 2024.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hinted at tax cuts in his message to the nation, saying the UK should "look forward with pride and optimism" to the next 12 months.

He urged the public to focus on the promise of a "brighter future" as he highlighted an upcoming reduction in national insurance as an example of change under his leadership.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer used his address to make an election-oriented message, framing 2024 as the year to "give Britain its future back" - a party campaign slogan.

He said that while it has been "another tough year economically for millions of people" that hope "is the fuel of change" and "the oxygen of a better future".

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey, meanwhile, focused his New Year speech on an appeal to "transform the nature of British politics for good" and renew a long-held party call for electoral reform.

The messages come as politicians prepare for the next UK general election, which has to be held before January 2025.

Mr Sunak, who became PM in October 2022, chose to reflect on what he called a "momentous" 2023 in his new year speech.

He said: "Inflation is set to fall further, cutting the cost of living for everyone.

"And we're not stopping there. We're going further to grow our economy by reducing debt, cutting taxes, and rewarding hard work, building secure supplies of energy here at home, backing British business and delivering world class education.

"And we're taking decisive action to stop the boats and break the business model of the criminal gangs."

The PM has met his pledge to halve inflation this year, but another key priority - to grow the economy - was dealt a blow earlier this month by figures showing GDP fell between July and September.

And his promise to stop small boat crossings in the Channel remains under threat as the government's flagship Rwanda asylum policy continues to face legal and political jeopardy.

Mr Sunak's focus on tax-cutting in his New Year message comes after the government announced the main rate of national insurance will be cut to 10% from January 6, and amid speculation that the Tories could make more attention-grabbing pledges in the spring budget.

Reports suggest death duties or income tax could possibly be slashed as Mr Sunak tries to turn around his party's major deficit in the polls and create policy dividing lines with Labour.

Mr Sunak thanked "our incredible armed forces and NHS staff who take care of us all".

The message comes between strikes by junior doctors in England, with the longest walkout in NHS history due to begin on January 3.

He ended by saying: "We should look forward full of pride and optimism for what we can do together to build a brighter future for everyone.

"That's what I'm determined to do, and I wish you all a very happy 2024."

Sir Keir, who enters the new year with his party holding a sustained poll lead over the Conservatives, promised Britons that Labour would "renew our politics so it once again serves our country".

He said: "This year, in Britain, the power to shape the future of our country will rest in your hands.

"In the Labour Party we've been building to this for four years. We're confident we have a plan that can move our country forward."

Sir Ed lashed out at both of his political rivals, saying that "neither the Conservatives or Labour are capable of tackling" the "big, deep-rooted challenges in our country" because neither will change the "broken political system" that underpins them.

He added: "We must do nothing less than transform the nature of British politics for good.

"Fight for a fair deal, that empowers everyone, and holds the already powerful to account.

"Smash the two-party system, reform our elections, and give everyone an equal voice, because that is the only way we can build a fairer, greener, more caring country."

