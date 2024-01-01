Colorado mother suspected of killing her two children arrested in UK

A Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her young children and injuring a third has been arrested in the UK, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Kimberlee Singler's nine-year-old daughter and seven-year-old son were found dead on December 19 when police responded to a report of a burglary at their home.

Police later said the report turned out to be unfounded.

Singler, 35, initially cooperated with police but disappeared during the investigation, said Ira Cronin, spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Authorities were unable to apprehend her after obtaining an arrest warrant on Tuesday on charges of murder and attempted murder, among other allegations.

Singler was not under surveillance and was last seen in Colorado Springs on December 23, said Ms Cronin.

Authorities did not provide further details on the overseas arrest, but said they are working with multiple law enforcement agencies.

When police first responded to Singler’s home, they found her with minor injuries, the two children’s bodies and Singler’s 11-year-old daughter hurt.

At first, Singler was treated as a burglary victim.

The injured girl was hospitalised for a few days before being released and is recovering in Colorado Springs.

The children’s deaths came amid an ongoing legal battle between Singler and her ex-husband over parenting time and other issues, according to court filings.

