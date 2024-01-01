Japan issues tsunami alert after 7.6 magnitude earthquake

Play Brightcove video

People have been urged to flee to high ground as waves up to five metres high are expected

Japan has issued tsunami alerts on Monday after a series of strong earthquakes.

The Japan Meterological Agency reported a quake hitting Ishikawa and nearby prefectures in the west, one of them measuring a preliminary magnitude of 7.6.

It issued a major tsunami warning for Ishikawa and lower-level tsunami warnings or advisories for the rest of the northwestern coast of the island of Honshu.

Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV warned torrents of water could reach as high as 5 meters (16.5 feet) and urged people to flee to high land or a top of a nearby building as quickly as possible.

A torii gate is damaged after an earthquake at a shrine in Kanazawa, Ishikawa prefecture. Credit: AP

NHK said the tsunami waves could keep returning, and warnings were continuing to be aired nearly an hour after the initial alert.

Government spokesman Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters that nuclear plants in the area had not reported any irregularities.

But he said it was critical for people in coastal areas to get away from the oncoming tsunami.

“Every minute counts. Please evacuate to a safe area immediately,” he said.

The Japanese government has set up a special emergency center to gather information on the quakes and tsunami and relay them speedily to residents to ensure safety, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told reporters.

A tsunami warning is shown on TV in Yokohama, near Tokyo, on Monday. Credit: AP

A tsunami of about 3 meters high is expected to hit Niigata and other prefectures on the western coast of Japan.

Smaller tsunami waves were already confirmed to have reached the coastline, according to NHK.

The area includes a nuclear plant. Tokyo Electric Power Co., the operator, said it was checking for problems but there were no immediate reports of any irregularities.

Japan is an extremely quake-prone nation. In March 2011, a major quake and tsunami caused meltdowns at a nuclear plant.

