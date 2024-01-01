Marvel star Jeremy Renner said he “had so many things to live for” as he detailed his recovery after a serious snowploughing accident last year.

The Avengers actor, 52, broke more than 30 bones and had multiple operations after he was injured while trying to help his nephew on January 1, 2023.

Discussing his recovery one year on from the accident, he told CNN: “I’m just so blessed that I have so many things to live for.

“I have a giant family, I have a 10-year-old daughter, I would’ve disappointed and really messed up a lot of people’s lives if I would’ve passed, and so there’s a lot for me to get better for.

“I’m also a pretty stubborn SOB and there was a lot for me to fight for, and recovery was just a one-way road in my mind.

Jeremy Renner after the incident. Credit: Instagram

A police report said Alexander Fries was trying to free his car from the snow when the plough began to roll down the hill.

Renner was airlifted to hospital in Reno, Nevada, and spent some time in an intensive care unit (ICU).

Speaking about his nephew, Renner said his recovery was a relief to his family.

“I gave [my nephew] images that he can never unsee, but I know that my healing would be healing for him.

“With that, I never thought about my own physical ailments, my own pain, or my own anguish," he added.

Last week, the Hawkeye star returned to the hospital where he was treated after the accident, writing on Instagram: “Rollin through Reno, NV with joy, blessings, and [pizza emoji!!!!

“Stopped by to see kids/superheroes, first responders, and doctors, nurses and staff at Renown hospital.

“Paying my respects and celebrating love, life and the blessings it brings to us all.

“Thank you and this community for keeping me here. I’m forever in your debt with gratitude #loveandtitanium.”

