A murder investigation has been launched after a man was shot dead in Edinburgh on New Year’s Eve in an incident which left another man seriously injured.

Police Scotland said the fatal shooting in Granton appeared to be a “targeted incident” and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

It is understood Marc Webley was shot outside the Anchor Inn pub where he had been celebrating with friends.

He had previously been convicted of being involved in a gangland shooting in 2005.

Those paying tribute to him included his former partner Jane Park, who was the UK's youngest EuroMillions lottery winner when she scooped a £1 million jackpot in 2013.

On Monday evening, Police Scotland confirmed they were called to the scene at around 11.50pm on New Year’s Eve when a gun was fired on Granton Crescent.

The force said a 38-year-old man was later pronounced dead while a 39-year-old is in a “serious but stable” condition in hospital.

Police have not yet officially released the name of the deceased man.

A senior police officer said “everything possible” is being done to find those responsible.

Detective Superintendent Graham Grant said: “This is believed to have been a targeted incident and our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of both men involved."

