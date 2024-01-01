Attacks on Ukraine will intensify, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday following fatal drone strikes through the night.

Russia launched an attack with a record 90 Shahed-type drones over Ukraine during the first hours of the new year.

The offensive came after 25 people were killed and over 100 were wounded in separate drone attacks on the Russian border city of Belgorod on Sunday.

“They want to intimidate us and create uncertainty within our country. We will intensify strikes," the Russian leader said during a New Year's Day visit to a military hospital.

"Not a single crime against our civilian population will go unpunished,” he added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaking to servicemen at the National Medical Research Center for High Medical Technologies. Credit: AP

Russia vowed retaliation against Ukraine following the airstrike on Belgorod, which was one of the deadliest to take place on Russian soil since Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2021.

Ukrainian officials never claim responsibility for strikes on Russian territory.

The increasing attacks come as Ukraine recently accepted what could be its final aid package from the US as funding dries up.

President Joe Biden is urging Congress to pass a $110 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other national security needs.

It includes $61.4 billion for Ukraine, with about half to replenish Pentagon stocks.

