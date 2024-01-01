Thousands ring in 2024 as London declares itself ‘A Place for Everyone’

Tens of thousands of revellers started 2024 with a bang as fireworks and drones lit up the sky over London and told the world the city is “A Place for Everyone”.

After the bongs of Big Ben sounded midnight, “London: A Place for Everyone” was written high above the crowds as the unity-themed display welcomed the new year.

Fireworks light up the sky over the London Eye in central London Credit: PA

In a display that lasted almost 15 minutes, 100,000 people cast their eyes to the sky to take in the firework, laser, and drone spectacular.

As hits by the Spice Girls, Calvin Harris, Dua Lupa and others rang out across the city, revellers were invited to look back on 2023.

The celebration referenced the King’s coronation and also used Charles’ quote to mark the 75th anniversary of the Windrush crossing in which he said the new arrivals “collectively enrich the fabric of our national life”.

Revellers at the London Eye in central London during the New Year celebrations Credit: PA

The display – which included more than 12,000 fireworks, 600 drones and 430 lights – also paid homage to the NHS, which celebrated 75 years in 2023.

There were repeated references to London’s diversity and inclusivity, with the capital telling the world everyone is welcome in a city where people can be themselves.

Further messages throughout the pyrotechnic show were heard from Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Dame Helen Mirren, Bella Ramsey, Stephen Fry, Joanna Lumley, George the Poet, and Baroness Floella Benjamin, who read a poem by the late Benjamin Zephaniah.

The London Eye sat at the centre of the New Year’s Eye firework extravaganza Credit: Victoria Jones/PA

The show was organised by the Mayor of London who said it was London’s “best and biggest ever” New Year celebration.

Mr Khan added: “Our unique combination of fireworks, drones, lighting and music have put on a fabulous show for the millions watching around the globe, sending a message of unity and showing why London is the greatest city in the world.

“2023 was filled with so many special moments, and as we move into 2024, I feel more inspired than ever to continue our work towards building a better, greener and more prosperous city for everyone.”