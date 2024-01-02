Japan Airlines plane erupts into flames on Haneda airport runway in Tokyo

Play Brightcove video

Thick smoke billowed from the scene as the blaze engulfed the aircraft

A Japan Airlines plane has burst into flames on a runway in Tokyo, local media reports.

Local TV video showed a large burst of fire erupt from the side of the aircraft as it taxied on a Haneda airport runway.

T hick smoke billowed from the scene as the blaze engulfed the aircraft. Later video showed fire crews working to put out the fire.

NHK TV reported that the plane was JAL flight 516 that had flown out of Shin Chitose airport in Japan to Haneda.

All passengers aboard - believed to have been about 400 people - got out safely, NHK TV added.

Haneda is one of the busiest airports in Japan, and many people travel through the terminus across the New Year holidays.

