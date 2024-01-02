NHS faces tough start to 2024 ahead of longest-ever strike, boss warns

The NHS may have to deal with “one of the most difficult starts to the year” it has ever faced, a medical leader has warned.

The service is set to be “on the backfoot” as 2024 starts, national medical director Professor Sir Stephen Powis said, as an unprecedented six days of strikes over pay by junior doctors are set to start in England on Wednesday.

Strikes will impact almost all routine care, with consultants covering as the NHS prioritises urgent and emergency cases.

Flu and winter illnesses, combined with rising staff absences due to coronavirus, are set to add more pressure to services that will already be stretched by the strike.

Junior doctors are set to walk out from 7am on January 3 until 7am on January 9. The strike amounts to 144 consecutive hours of industrial action – the longest in the 75-year history of the health service.

The British Medical Association (BMA) union wants junior doctors to get a 35% pay rise, which it says would restore their real earnings to 2008 levels, but the government says this is unaffordable.

Figures released last month showed more than 1.2 million appointments have had to be postponed because of industrial action in the NHS since it began in December 2022.

Strikes by junior doctors last month caused around 86,000 appointments to be put back.

Dr Rob Laurenson and Dr Vivek Trivedi, co-chairs of the BMA’s Junior Doctors Committee, said that even “at this late hour” the Government could put forward a credible offer.

Exhausted and demoralised junior doctors are facing the brunt of underinvestment, high waiting lists and lack of resources, they added.

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “We urge the BMA Junior Doctors Committee to call off their strikes and come back to the negotiating table so we can find a fair and reasonable solution, and so we can all get back to focusing on patients and their care.“

