At least 25 people have reportedly been killed and 40 more injured at an event honouring prominent Iranian general, Qassim Soleimani, killed in a 2020 US airstrike, according to state-run media.

Iranian state television quoted Saeed Miadfar, a spokesman for the country’s emergency services, for the casualty figures.

The blasts struck an event marking the fourth anniversary of the killing of General Soleimani, the head of the Revolutionary Guard's elite Quds Force, who died in a US drone strike in Iraq in January 2020.

The explosions occurred near his grave site in Kerman, about 820 kilometres (510 miles) southeast of the capital, Tehran.

Officials said some people were injured while fleeing afterwards.

Kerman's deputy governor, Rahman Jalali, called the attack “terroristic,” without elaborating who could be behind them. It comes amid wider tensions in the Middle East over Israel's ongoing war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Soleimani was the architect of Iran’s regional military activities and is hailed as a national icon among supporters of Iran’s theocracy. However, to American officials, he represented a deadly foe during the Iraq war, one who helped arm militants with penetrating roadside bombs that killed and maimed US troops.

Iran has multiple foes who could be behind the assault, including exile groups, militant organisations and state actors.

Iran has supported Hamas as well as the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah and Yemen's Houthi rebels.

Soleimani's death has drawn large processions in the past. At his funeral in 2020, a stampede broke out and at least 56 people were killed and more than 200 were injured as thousands attended the procession.

