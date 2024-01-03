Israel is on alert as fears of a regional escalation from Hezbollah continue to mount in response to a strike in Lebanon that killed a top Hamas leader.

Israeli officials have not officially claimed nor denied responsibility for the blast that killed Saleh Arouri in Beirut on Tuesday.

It comes as Palestinians called for a "day of rage" across the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, with crowds of protesters calling for his death to be avenged.

Tuesday's blast was carried out by an apparent drone strike that hit an apartment in a building in a Shiite district of Beirut that is a Hezbollah stronghold, killing four people in total.

Photo released by the Hamas Media Office shows deputy Saleh Arouri. Credit: AP

Arouri, who was a founder of Hamas' military wing and had headed up the group's presence in the West Bank, had been on Israel’s hit list for years.

He is the most senior Hamas member to be killed since the October 7 attack by the militant group that killed 1,200 people in Israel.

The strike in Hezbollah's southern Beirut stronghold could cause the low-intensity fighting along the Lebanon border to boil over into all-out war.

Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, an Israeli military spokesman, did not directly comment on the blast but said “we are on high readiness for any scenario.”

Hassan Nasrallah during a speech on Wednesday

In a speech on Wednesday, Hassan Nasrallah, who has led Hezbollah since an Israeli strike killed his predecessor in 1992, called the airstrike a blatant Israeli aggression on Beirut, without providing evidence.

Assassinating al-Arouri is a “dangerous” act that will not pass without punishment, he added, warning that Hezbollah is not afraid of an all-out war with Israel.

Hezbollah said that its fighters carried out at least eight attacks against Israeli posts along the border, including four using heavy warhead Burkan rockets. The statement did not directly link the fire to Arouri’s killing.

He is expected to make another speech on Friday.

The chief of Israel’s Mossad intelligence service vowed on Wednesday that the agency would hunt down every Hamas member involved in the October 7 attack, no matter where they are.

Israel has refused to comment on reports it carried out the killing, but the comments by David Barnea appeared to be the strongest indication yet it was behind the blast.

He made a comparison to the aftermath of 1972 Munich Massacre, when Mossad agents tracked down and killed a string of Palestinian militants involved in killing Israeli athletes at that year’s Olympic games.

Palestinian demonstrators wave Hamas flags and shout slogans during a protest following the killing of top Hamas official Saleh Arouri. Credit: AP

Israel’s air, ground and sea assault in Gaza has killed more than 22,100 people, two-thirds of them women and children, according to the Health Ministry in the Hamas-ruled territory. The count does not differentiate between civilians and combatants.

A quarter of Gaza’s population face starvation, according to the United Nations, as Israeli restrictions and heavy fighting hinder aid delivery.

Hezbollah and the Israeli military have been exchanging fire almost daily over the Israeli-Lebanese border since the war in Gaza began almost three months ago.

But Nasrallah has appeared reluctant to escalate it further, perhaps fearing a repeat of the month-long 2006 war, in which Israel heavily bombed Beirut and southern Lebanon.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...