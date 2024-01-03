By ITV News Producer Hannah Ward-Glenton

Mortgage rates have fallen in the last month, which is good news for those looking to take out a loan. But why are they coming down? And should you look to switch your current deal if you're on a higher rate?

Mortgage rates are down

As of January 3, the average five-year fixed rate mortgage was at 5.53%, which is down from 5.65% on December 3, according to Moneyfacts data.

Two-year fixed rates have also fallen, down from 6.04% last month to 5.92% on January 3.

Halifax and Leeds Building Society dropped their mortgage rates on January 2, and other banks have been, and will likely continue, following suit as they try to attract customers with competitive rates.

Borrowers are set to benefit from the decrease in rates, Kevin Roberts, managing director at Legal & General Mortgage Services, told ITV News.

“This is welcome news for the 1.8 million people who need to remortgage this year. Although they are still likely to face higher rates than they would have experienced two years ago, these lower rates do present an opportunity over the coming weeks and months."

Banks set their mortgage rates based on the Bank of England's interest rate, which is currently at 5.25%.

Retail banks are now dropping their rates for customers because they are anticipating that the Bank of England will lower that rate, which currently stands at a 15-year high.

Inflation fell more than expected in November, which suggests the Bank of England will not need to keep interest rates as high for as long in order to get inflation back down to the 2% target, Andrew Wishart, senior economist at Capital Economics told ITV News.

"Investors now think that the Bank of England will start to lower interest rates in May whereas a few months back that was not expected until right at the end of this year," he said.

This may provide some breathing space for homeowners, with residential mortgage arrears having jumped to a six-year high between July and September, with borrowers falling behind on loan repayments worth around £19 billion.

Should you switch?

If your mortgage deal is due to end soon, the decrease in rates could save you money, but there are different factors to consider if you are already tied into a fixed deal that isn't set to expire any time soon.

There could be early repayment charges if you decide to leave your deal early to go elsewhere, for example.

“Ultimately, we’d always suggest homeowners, and prospective buyers, seek independent mortgage advice, wherever they stand on the property ladder. Advisers can provide guidance for a wide range of circumstances and can help source deals not routinely available directly to borrowers,” Mr Roberts said.

Recovery from a spike

Mortgage rates hit a 15-year high in July thanks to high interest rates and the lingering after-effects of the mini-budget introduced by then-Chancellor of the Exchequer Kwasi Kwarteng in late 2022.

The average rate for a two-year fixed mortgage jumped as high as 6.66%, according to Moneyfacts data, before rates fell during the latter half of the year.

