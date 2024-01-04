Play Brightcove video

Willis Gibson's livestream captured the moment he officially completed the game

The falling-block game Tetris has met its match in a 13-year-old, who has become the first player to officially "beat" the original Nintendo version - by breaking it.

Technically, Oklahoma local Willis Gibson - known as “blue scuti” in the gaming world - made it to what gamers call a “kill screen,” on Level 157, a point where the Tetris code glitches, crashing the game.

It is a highly coveted achievement that the gaming world - and the makers of Tetris - take as a victory.

"Congratulations to ‘blue scuti’ for achieving this extraordinary accomplishment, a feat that defies all preconceived limits of this legendary game," Tetris CEO Maya Rogers said in a statement.

Ms Rogers noted that Tetris will celebrate its 40th anniversary this year and called Willis' victory a “monumental achievement.”

Even Willis appeared shocked at the feat in his livestream video dated December 21.

He appears to hyperventilate before gasping “oh my God” several times, clutching his temples and worrying that he might be passing out.

After cupping his hands over his mouth in an apparent attempt to regulate his breathing, he finally exclaims, "I can’t feel my fingers."

