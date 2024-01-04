Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew are among more than 150 people named in court documents linked to the late-disgraced millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

The people listed include sex abuse victims, litigation witnesses, Epstein's employees and some with only a passing connection to the businessman, who killed himself in prison as he awaited trial for sex trafficking charges in 2019.

He was accused of luring underage girls to his homes under the guise of giving him massages, and then sexually abusing them.

Epstein's case has spawned countless conspiracy theories about the possible involvement of rich and powerful people in sex trafficking.

Prince Andrew

The Duke of York was also named in documents, including 40 pieces of evidence from Johanna Sjoberg, who claimed Prince Andrew touched her breast while sitting on a sofa in the Epstein's apartment in 2001.

Buckingham Palace previously said the allegations are “categorically untrue”.

How was Bill Clinton involved?

Former US President Clinton was a high profile acquaintance of Epstein.

A long-time pilot for Epstein said during his trial in 2021, named some of the famous guests to have flown on board - including Prince Andrew, Clinton and Donald Trump. Clinton also was reportedly taken on a tour of Buckingham Palace by Prince Andrew, Epstein's accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell and Kevin Spacey.

In 2008, when Epstein served 13 months in a jail work-release program after paying a 14-year-old girl for sex, Clinton abandoned him.

In late December 2023, Judge Loretta A. Preska ordered the public disclosure of more than 150 people mentioned in court documents.

She noted many individuals had already spoken publicly or their names emerged publicly at a trial of Epstein's associate two years ago.

Also named in the documents is the late British scientist Stephen Hawking. Mr Hawking, who died in 2018, attended a science conference alongside a group of eminent scientists on a Caribbean island in 2006, before Epstein was charged for unlawful sex with a minor.

Mr Hawking is mentioned in an email sent by Jeffrey Epstein to Ghislaine Maxwell that was unsealed as part of the documents release. He is not accused of any wrongdoing.

The documents are part of a 2015 US defamation case by Virginia Giuffre against Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite who supplied Epstein with underage girls.

Maxwell, 61, is serving a 20-year prison sentence after she was convicted in December 2021.The socialite indicated her desire to appeal shortly after her conviction, with her lawyers claiming victims had “faded, distorted and motivated memories”.

It is scheduled to be heard in November next year.

Ms Giuffre, who was trafficked by Epstein, accused Prince Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17.

Since, Andrew stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with Epstein and paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case with Ms Giuffre, a woman he claimed never to have met.

The duke was cast out of the working monarchy and no longer uses his HRH style title.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...