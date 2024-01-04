Popstar Britney Spears has told fans that she will "never return to the music industry" amid claims she is working on a new album.

Both Page Six and The Sun reported that fellow singers Charli XCX and Julia Michaels had been approached to write songs for an upcoming album by Spears.

But on Wednesday, the star posted to Instagram: "Just so we’re clear most of the news is trash!!! They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album...

"I will never return to the music industry !!!

"When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me …

"I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!"

The post suggests Spears may have written songs for other artists under a pseudonym.

Her last album, Glory, was released in 2016.

Once known as the "Princess of Pop", Spears chose to publish a memoir in 2023, The Woman In Me, to tell her side of the story after the Free Britney movement.

The movement dominated headlines for months, leading to, in 2021, the eventual termination of the controversial conservatorship that was in place for 13 years.

