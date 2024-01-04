Can Your Diet Defeat: Ageing?

As a nation we’re living longer than ever before, but the years we’re adding to our lives aren’t always spent in good health. Hayley Hassall investigates what we should be eating to keep ourselves looking and feeling as good as possible, for as long as possible.

Food and lifestyle can play a really big part in the ageing process. The healthier your diet is the more likely that you are to be able to combat some of the illnesses that naturally come with old age. Clare Thornton-Wood, NHS Principal Dietitian

Hayley meets with dietitian Nichola Ludlam Raine, an advocate of the Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay (MIND) diet - a healthy eating regime that aims to protect the mind and the body as we age.

She advises to make sure you eat lots of colourful fruit and vegetables, at least five a day for the antioxidants and vitamins that they provide. Secondly, make sure that you eat enough protein - ideally lean protein such as chicken, or other foods high in protein like tofu, lentils as well as oily fish. Adults in the UK are advised to eat around fifty grams of protein per day, but experts say when we’re over the age of sixty five, we should be increasing this amount to around 80 grams per day. Nichola suggests including things that are high in healthy fats like nuts, seeds or olive oil in your diet. She also says we should eat less red and processed meat, foods that are high in fat, salt and sugar.

We meet Dr Paul Morgan, an expert in nutrition and metabolism, who explains the health benefits of the Chinese delicacy chicken feet. We see Hayley and members of the public try some chicken feet steamed in Black Bean sauce and share their thoughts on it.

In Barnet, North London, Hayley visits Kitchen Confidence, a cooking class for older people run by Age UK. The class provides its members with guidance on how to cook healthy home-made meals from scratch. Lisa Violino leads the class and shows the attendees how to make a salmon en-croute and vegetable stew. The class is invaluable for the older people who attend, providing easy step-by-step cooking instructions, as well as a sense of community and social interaction for some who may be more isolated in life.

So, as we all enter into a New Year, while we cannot stop ourselves from ageing, simple changes like keeping hydrated and eating more omega-3 and increasing our protein intake can help our bodies adapt to the ageing process in the healthiest way possible.

Tonight: Can Your Diet Defeat: Ageing? airs Thursday 4th of January at 8:30pm on ITV1. It is then available on catch up on ITVX.

Useful Links: