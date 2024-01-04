Defendant leaps to attack judge in Las Vegas court after probation denied

This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

Footage shows the defendant leaping across the judge's bench and landing on top of Mary Kay Holthus (Credit: AP)

A courtroom video has shown the moment a Nevada judge was attacked by a defendant in a felony battery case who leaped over the defence table and landed on top of her.

Proceedings escalated when Clark County District Judge Mary Kay Holthus is heard denying probation to the defendant, Deobra Delone Redden.

He is heard shouting "no, f*** that b****" and leaps over the bench to attack the judge who is seen falling back from her seat against a wall.

Redden, 30, was wrestled to the floor and pinned down by several court and jail officers and courtroom staff members - including some who are seen throwing punches in the footage - according to witnesses.

Judge Holthus suffered some injuries but was not hospitalised, courthouse officials said.

A courtroom marshal was also injured as he came to the judge’s aid and was hospitalised for treatment of a bleeding gash on his forehead and a dislocated shoulder.

The attack occurred about 11am at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas.

Redden was arrested and jailed at the Clark County Detention Center, where records showed he faces multiple new felony charges including battery on a protected person - referring to the judge and court officers.

“It happened so fast it was hard to know what to do,” said Richard Scow, the chief county district attorney who prosecuted Redden on a case that stemmed from an arrest last year on allegations that Redden attacked a person with a baseball bat.

'I'm not a rebellious person,' Deobra Delone Redden told the judge before attacking her. Credit: AP

Redden was not in custody when he arrived at court.

He asked the judge for leniency while describing himself as "a person who never stops trying to do the right thing no matter how hard it is.“

“I'm not a rebellious person,” he told the judge, later adding that he doesn't think he should be sent to prison.

"But if it's appropriate for you then you have to do what you have to do.”

As the judge made it clear she intended to put him behind bars, and the court marshal moved to handcuff him, Redden yelled expletives and charged forward.

In a statement, court spokesperson Mary Ann Price said officials were “reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public and our employees.”

