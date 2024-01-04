Sir Keir Starmer has kicked off the likely election year by seeking to draw dividing lines with the Conservative Party during a new year's speech in Bristol on Thursday.

The Labour leader said he wanted to fight an election on the Tories' economic record and said it was “nonsense” to suggest he wanted to duck TV debates with Rishi Sunak, adding "bring it on".

A Labour government would want to cut taxes, Sir Keir said, but he insisted that reversing flagging growth would be the first priority if he takes power at the next general election.

In his new year’s speech at the National Composites Centre at Bristol and Bath Science Park, Sir Keir said: “We don’t just expect an election on the economy, we want an election on the economy and we’re ready for that fight.

"Ready to close the book on the trickle-down nonsense once and for all.”

He also pledged a “crackdown on cronyism”, with a message to fellow politicians: “To change Britain, we must change ourselves. "Nobody will be above the law in a Britain that I lead."

The party’s tax offering to voters heading into an election year has been the subject of speculation in recent days and weeks, but Sir Keir insisted that his priority was growing the economy to the benefit of voters.

Pressed by ITV News Deputy Political Editor Anushka Asthana on whether Labour in power would unfreeze income tax thresholds, Sir Keir declined to give a specific answer.

“I do want more people to have more money in their pocket. That’s a fundamental principle we start with," he said.

“Now, the question is how do we get to that? I’m challenged on tax all of the time.

"The first lever that we want to pull, the first place we will go, is growth in our economy because that’s what’s been missing for 14 years.”

Sir Keir Starmer, with Claire Hazelgrove the Labour parliamentary candidate for the Filton and Bradley Stoke constituency. Credit: PA

He added: “Any tax cuts have to be fair and affordable, and we have to be realistic about that. But I think the place to go is to growth on this.”

The Labour leader responded to Tory attacks on the flagship £28 billion green plan, which has already been watered down from the original ambition.

But he also acknowledged that his party’s fiscal rules would take precedence over the policy.

Labour had originally promised in 2021 to invest £28 billion a year until 2030 in green projects if it came to power.

But last year shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves said the figure would instead be a target to work towards in the second half of a first Parliament.

“The money that is needed for the investment that is undoubtedly needed, saying that the £28 billion will be ramped up in the second half of the Parliament, that it will be subject of course to any money that the government is already putting in, and it will be subject to our fiscal rules," Sir Keir said.

“That means that if the money is from borrowing, which it will be, borrowing to invest, that the fiscal rules don’t allow it, then we will borrow less.

"It is very clear and that is why this attack is utterly misconceived on this."

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer gives a speech, at the National Composites Centre at Bristol and Bath Science Park in Bristol Credit: PA

Sir Keir also said he is “fundamentally opposed” to axing or reducing inheritance tax.

“They floated this last year, they’re floating it again now, I don’t know whether they’re going to do it," he said.

"But I would’ve thought by now that they would’ve learned the lesson that further tax breaks for those who are the best-off with nothing for working people is not a good idea.

“I don’t believe in tax breaks for those who are already well-off when there’s nothing on offer for working people. So, I wouldn’t be doing what they’re floating.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...