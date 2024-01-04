Mary Poppins star Glynis Johns dies aged 100

Actress Glynis Johns, most known for her role as Mrs Banks in the 1964 film Mary Poppins, has died at the age of 100, her agent confirmed.

Ms Johns starred opposite Dame Julie Andrews in the classic movie where she played Winifred Banks, the suffragette mother of the children in need of a nanny.

She passed away at an assisted living home in Los Angeles of natural causes on Thursday.

"Glynis powered her way through life with intelligence, wit, and a love for performance, affecting millions of lives,“ her manager Mitch Clem said.

"She entered my life early in my career and set a very high bar on how to navigate this industry with grace, class, and truth. Your own truth.

“Her light shined very brightly for 100 years. She had a wit that could stop you in your tracks powered by a heart that loved deeply and purely.

“Today is a sombre day for Hollywood. Not only do we mourn the passing of our dear Glynis, but we mourn the end of the golden age of Hollywood."

Glynis Johns has died aged 100 Credit: PA

Ms Johns became an actor at just 14 years old in the West End, making her breakthrough as the mermaid in the title of the 1948 hit comedy Miranda.

Her career was marked by a series of successes, including being awarded a Tony in 1973 for her role as Desiree Armfeldt in A Little Night Music.

Stephen Sondheim wrote the show’s hit song “Send in the Clowns” to suit her distinctive husky voice, but she lost the part in the 1977 film version to Elizabeth Taylor.

“I’ve had other songs written for me, but nothing like that,” Ms Johns told AP in 1990. “It’s the greatest gift I’ve ever been given in the theater.”

In a 1991 revival of A Little Night Music, she played Madame Armfeldt, the mother of Desiree, the part she had created.

She also starred in her own TV sitcom Glynis, in 1963.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...