The prime minister is under pressure to act on NHS wait lists as multiple hospitals have called for junior doctors to return to work from strikes over patient safety concerns.

Striking doctors are beginning the second day of their historic six day walkout on Tuesday, the longest the NHS has ever seen.

A number of hospitals have submitted 20 so-called derogation requests, calling on doctors to return to work, some have submitted more than one plea.

All but one of the requests have been rejected, and the final one is being considered by the union.

Yesterday's action saw two hospitals declare critical incidents, while others reported long delays in A&E – with one hospital saying patients may need to wait “up to 11 hours”.

Rishi Sunak is also expected to take to the road with a rival new year stump speech planned in the East Midlands Credit: James Manning/PA

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak has been told to come up with an emergency plan to reduce record waiting lists in the NHS, in a letter signed by a group of celebrities and NHS workers have said.

Millions of people stuck on the waiting lists are “getting sicker while waiting” and the situation is causing them “anxiety and uncertainty, according to presenter Stephen Fry, comedian Jo Brand, former NHS doctor and comedian Adam Kay and poet Michael Rosen.

Some 73,000 people have signed the letter including more than 1,000 NHS workers.

Exactly one year ago, the Prime Minister said that cutting the NHS waiting list was one of his top priorities, and he pledged that “NHS waiting lists will fall and people will get the care they need more quickly”.

He said that he wanted the country to hold him to account for delivering on the pledge.

In numbers

The number of patients waiting for treatments has gone up from an estimated 6.08 million in January 2023 to 6.44 million in October, the latest figure available.

And the number of treatments waiting to be carried out has gone up from 7.21 million in January 2023 to 7.71 million in October.

Of the 1,219,422 acute inpatient and outpatient appointment cancellations since the current period of strikes began, more than three-quarters (77%) have been on days where junior doctors have taken industrial action either by themselves or with other groups.

An NHS England director, Dr Vin Diwakar said the impact of the strike could go on for weeks due to lost doctor time, booking in rescheduled appointments and consultants catching up on their normal workload, which they were unable to do while covering for striking colleagues.

Dr Vin Diwakar, Regional Medical Director for London. Credit: PA

He said : “I hope they (the government) come back to the table now, but from all of the signals they are sending it won’t be until our strike action finishes. And I hope at that point we can come to a resolution.”

Health and Social Care Secretary Victoria Atkins said: “January is typically the busiest time of the year for the NHS and these strikes will have a serious impact on patients across the country.

“I urge the BMA junior doctors committee to call off their strikes and come back to the negotiating table so we can find a fair and reasonable solution to end the strikes once and for all.”

Last summer, the government gave junior doctors in England an average rise of 8.8%, but medics said the increase was not enough and ramped up strike efforts. They entered talks, but after five weeks of negotiations they broke down and more strikes were called.

Junior doctors from the Hospital Consultants and Specialists Association union will join colleagues on picket lines.

Consultants and speciality and associate specialist (SAS) doctors have agreed on a deal with the government, which is being put to members.

