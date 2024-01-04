Multiple gunshot victims injured in Iowa high school shooting, police say

Multiple people were shot after an incident at a school in Iowa, in the United States, police say.

Sheriff Adam Infante from the Dallas County Sheriff's office said authorities were notified of an active shooting at the Perry High School in Iowa at 7.37 am local time (1.37pm GMT).

Police were at the scene within seven minutes and found multiple gunshot victims, he said.

Sheriff Infante said the suspect has been identified. They are now dead, according to a law enforcement official, CNN reports.

The number of people who were injured and their condition is currently unknown.

Police surround Perry High School, after a shooting in the United States. Credit: AP

Earlier this afternoon a post on Dallas County Facebook page warned people of the incident.

It said: “Multiple law enforcement and medical staff are on site for a shooting at Perry High School,” on Thursday.

“The site has been secured and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office will release more information as it becomes available.”

Emergency vehicles surrounded the main building which houses the high school and middle school.

Zander Shelley, 15, was in a hallway for the start of the school day, when he heard gunshots and dashed into a classroom, according to his father, Kevin Shelley.

Zander was grazed twice and hid in the classroom before texting his father at 7:36 a.m.

Mr Shelley, who drives a bin lorry, said: “It was the most scared I’ve been in my entire life,” he said.

An armed police woman outside Perry High School, in Iowa. Credit: AP

Rachael Kares, 18, was finishing jazz band practice at 8:37 am - she had just looked at her watch - when she and her bandmates heard what she described as four gunshots, spaced apart.

“We all just jumped,” Kares said. “My band teacher looked at us and yelled, ‘Run!’ So we ran.”

Kares and many others from the school ran out past the football field, as she heard people yelling, “Get out! Get out!”

She said she heard additional shots as she ran, but didn’t know how many. She was more concerned about getting home to her three-year-old son.

“At that moment I didn’t care about anything except getting out because I had to get home with my son,” she said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...