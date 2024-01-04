Red Sea attacks: Why might deliveries to the UK be delayed?

Attacks by Houthi rebels on ships in the Red Sea have seen shipments halted by some of the world's largest shipping firms.

Instead, vessels are being rerouted around the southern peninsula of Africa to escape missile bombardment.

The diversion is adding thousands of miles to journeys, which is driving up costs for companies and causing delays.

Here, ITV News explains all you need to know about the crisis and how it could impact the UK.

What is happening in the Red Sea?

For weeks, the Yemen-based Houthi rebels, who have declared support for Hamas through its war with Israel, have claimed responsibility for attacks on commercial shipping vessels in the Red Sea.

Since November, the rebels have attacked commercial shipping in the Red Sea more than 20 times using missiles, drones, fast boats and helicopters. They have claimed - often falsely - the ships were linked to Israel.

Their attacks are aimed at ending the Israeli air-and-ground offensive in the Gaza Strip, which was triggered by proscribed terror group Hamas' attack in southern Israel on October 7.

The war has entered enter its fourth month, with heavy combat having killed more than 21,000 people in Gaza as the IDF vowed to "wipe out" Hamas.

The origins of the conflict stem from a deeply unsettled past, over an area of land that Palestinians have defined as Palestine for 2,000 years.

But the Jewish claim also spans back that far, and Israel eventually occupied the West Bank and Gaza - illegally, according to the United Nations.

The links to the ships targeted in the rebel assaults have become more tenuous as the attacks have grown in number.

What has been the response?

The United States and its allies have formed Operation Prosperity Guardian to protect ship traffic, and currently, warships from America, France, and the United Kingdom are patrolling the area.

Before the end of 2023, US Navy helicopters sunk three Houthi rebel boats, killing their crews.

American forces opened fire in self-defence after warnings to the rebels to disperse were ignored and shots were fired at the helicopters, according to the the US Central Command (CENTCOM).

The United States has urged the United Nations (UN) Security Council to take action against the Houthis, while a statement signed by America and 12 of its allies has called for the "immediate end" to the attacks.

The USS Bataan is one of a number of American warships currently patrolling the Red Sea. Credit: AP

Why is the Red Sea important for trade?

The Red Sea is sandwiched between the Suez Canal and Indian Ocean, and helps to make up one of the busiest shipping lanes in the world.

International Maritime Organisation Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council that an estimated 15% of international trade goes through the Red Sea.

He added re-routing ships around the Cape of Good Hope, in South Africa, represents an additional ten-day journey - negatively impacting global trade and increasing freight rates.

How could it affect the UK?

Continued maritime attacks by Houthi rebels could delay deliveries of vital goods to the UK.

The boss of retail giant Next, for example, has warned the attacks could delay stock deliveries and impact sales.

Lord Simon Wolfson, chief executive of Next, told the PA news agency it will "impact on sales if this persists for a long time, but not dramatic levels".

Concerns are also mounting across the retail sector over the impact of the Red Sea shipping woes on costs, with fears it could push up prices for UK shoppers.

