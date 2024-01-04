Thousands attend funeral of Hamas official killed in apparent Israeli strike

Thousands of people took to the streets of Beirut on Thursday to attend the funeral of Saleh Arouri, the high-ranking Hamas official killed earlier this week in an apparent Israeli airstrike.

Arouri was the deputy chairman of Hamas' political bureau, a decision-making group that determines social, political and military policy before he was killed on January 2.

Arouri's coffin was draped in Palestinian and Hamas flags and carried in a procession to the Palestine Martyrs Cemetery, where top Palestinian officials killed by Israel have been buried for the last 50 years.

Many mourners attending the funeral were visibly angry about Arouri's death. Credit: AP

“The enemy is running away from its failures and defeats (in Gaza) to Lebanon,” Hamas top leader Ismail Haniyeh said in a speech aired during the funeral. He added that Arouri’s killing in Beirut “is proof of (Israel’s) bloody mindset.”

The drone attack that killed the Hamas official struck an apartment in a Shiite district of Beirut that is a Hezbollah stronghold. Arouri was instantly killed, along with six other Hamas members, according to Lebanese officials and state media.

Hezbollah called the strike “a serious attack on Lebanon, its people, its security, sovereignty and resistance.”

Angry crowds had gathered in the West Bank on Wednesday to call for Arouri's death to be avenged as fears mount that the attack could further escalate the conflict in the Middle East.

Arouri had long been on Israel's radar, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu having threatened to kill him well before Hamas carried out the deadly attack on Israel on October 7.

The situation in Gaza

More than 22,400 people have died in Gaza according to its health ministry, and that number continues to mount as fighting persists and living conditions become increasingly hostile.

Around 85% of the population, or 1.9 million people, are displaced, with many having relocated multiple times.

The areas deemed safe for Palestinians to move to are getting smaller and smaller, creating crowded and uncomfortable living spaces.

Palestinians mourn relatives killed in the Israeli bombardment of the Gaza Strip outside a morgue in Khan Younis on Thursday. Credit: AP

Food is scarce, and the conditions make it difficult for humanitarian aid to reach those in need.

More than 90% of the population in Gaza is considered to be in a state of crisis or worse when it comes to reliable access to food, IPC data shows.

In December Israel said it was "prepared to fight for months" as it pursues its goal of eradicating Hamas, which suggests that for those trapped in Gaza, the situation isn't going to improve any time soon.

