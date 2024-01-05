'It's utter despair': Shropshire woman's home has flooded 20 times since 1997

Play Brightcove video

Siobhan Connor spoke to ITV News on Friday as footage showed her house full with water

A woman in Shropshire whose home has flooded 20 times since 1997 has told ITV News of the latest devastation to her property after heavy rainfall hit the River Severn.

Siobhan Connor, whose house has been flooded three times in the last year, spoke from her bedroom on Friday.

"(This) is where we've been pretty much living for the last three days, out of our bedrooms," Ms Connor said.

"We've still got water in the house, it is draining out.

"We can get out of the front of the house so I was able to take my son to school this morning."

Ms Connor said her family have faced seven floods since 2020.

She explained when she hears of flood warnings and sees water running toward her gate, it's "like going down a black hole."

"It's utter despair. The emotional toil, the physical toil, it affects your mental health, the preparation.

"There's nowhere for the water to go or to be absorbed by."

Ms Connor also explained her and her family have completed every measure of PFR - Property Flood Resilience.

"We will be here again and again," she said.

"This has been my family home since the 1970s," she added of her decision to not move.

"Flooding then was every five years, every seven years and it was not to this level... It would be above the skirting board level.

"But now, we fill up within a couple of hours."

