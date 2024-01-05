Play Brightcove video

Derek Draper's wife Kate Garraway said in an Instagram post she was "by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours" of his life

Derek Draper, who suffered long-lasting symptoms after falling ill with Covid-19 in 2020, has died aged 56 surrounded by his family, his wife TV presenter Kate Garraway has said.

The former political adviser was among the first in the UK to fall seriously ill with the virus, and was admitted to intensive care as the country entered its first lockdown in March 2020.

A researcher for Blairite Peter Mandelson, Mr Draper became a director of lobbying firm GPC Market Access in 1996 and set up the New Labour organisation Progress with Liam Byrne, who went on to become an MP.

After he was embroiled in the so-called “cash-for-access” scandal, dubbed “lobbygate”, he travelled to the United States, where he retrained as a psychotherapist.

Mr Draper insisted he had done nothing wrong in the scandal dubbed “lobbygate” but admitted he did have a “big mouth”.

He married Ms Garraway in 2005. They have two children, Darcey and Billy.

Derek Draper was last seen in public when he escorted his wife Kate Garraway and her parents to receive an MBE in June 2023. Credit: PA

In post on Instagram on Friday, Ms Garraway said: "I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away. As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

"Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed. I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible.

"Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support. Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life."

Then new Labour spin doctor Derek Draper and Ms Garraway. Credit: PA

Among those paying tribute to Mr Draper on Friday was voices from the world of politics, including former prime minister Tony Blair.

He said: "I am so sad to hear the news about Derek. My heart goes out to Kate and their children William and Darcey.

"It is extraordinary and remarkable that Derek survived so long after the ravages of Covid. And that was in large measure due to the love Derek had for his family and they for him. This also says something very special about Derek.

"He was a tough sometimes ruthless political operative, a brilliant adviser and someone you always wanted on your side.

"But underneath that tough exterior he was a loving, kind, generous and good natured man you wanted as a friend.

"He was an important part of the New Labour story, at the centre of things right at the beginning. But most important of all, he was a good colleague and great friend. And we will miss him deeply."

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, shadow business secretary Jonathan Reynolds recalled that Mr Draper was “thoughtful and kind, quite different to his public image at the time” when he first met him as a student, while Mr Campbell described him as a “giver not a taker”.

Former number 10 director of communications Alastair Campbell wrote: “Sad above all for @kategarraway and the children. Their love and support was profound and unshakeable to the end. RIP”.

Kate Garraway is watched by her husband Derek Draper as she is made an MBE by the Prince of Wales at Windsor Castle. Credit: PA

Kate Garraway's colleagues at ITV expressed their condolences to the GMB presenter.

This Morning host Alison Hammond said the crew of This Morning were “sending our love” to colleague Ms Garraway and her two children.

Speaking on air on Friday, Hammond said: “We just want to say, all of us here at This Morning, we’re sending our love to you Kate and of course Darcey and Billy.”

Lorraine Kelly wrote to her follow ITV presenter: “So sorry Kate. You fought so hard. Just incredibly sad. Sending you love”.

Susanna Reid and Charlotte Hawkins have sent their condolences to their fellow GMB host. In the comments under Ms Garraway's post announcing her husband's death on Instagram, Ms Reid wrote: "Our whole hearts are with you all."

Ms Hawkins also said she was "desperately sorry" to hear the news. She added: "Kate, it's absolutely heartbreaking. So much love to you all."

In a statement, Kevin Lygo, managing director of media and entertainment at ITV, said: “Everyone that has worked with Kate at ITV over the past few years are desperately saddened to hear this terrible news.

“Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with Kate and Derek’s family and we will continue to offer our support in any way we can at this very difficult time.”

Kate Garraway's Instagram post announcing the death of her husband, Derek Draper. Credit: Instagram/Kate Garraway

After falling ill with Covid-19 in March 2020, Mr Draper was placed in an induced coma and it was not until more than a year later, in April 2021, that he was able to return home to his family.

It was reported he was the nation’s longest-suffering patient after spending 13 months in hospital.

Despite being free of the virus, Mr Draper was left with long-lasting damage to his organs and required daily care at home.

In 2022, Good Morning Britain presenter Garraway won a prize at the National Television Awards for the documentary Finding Derek, about her family’s experience during the pandemic.

It detailed her husband’s treatment and his subsequent return to their family home.

Ms Garraway disclosed her husband had been readmitted to hospital in July 2022 and later that month dropped out of presenting Good Morning Britain as his condition worsened.

Despite being in and out of hospital, Mr Draper was at his wife's side in June when she collected her MBE for her services to broadcasting, journalism and charity from the Prince of Wales at an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle in June 2023.

