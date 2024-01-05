Rape suspect Nicholas Rossi, who faces charges in the US, has been extradited from Scotland, according to reports.

Rossi, 35, is wanted in the US in connection with alleged offences including rape.

Scottish ministers signed an order in September last year giving permission for Rossi, 36, to be extradited, following a lengthy case in the Scottish courts.

Nicholas Rossi with his wife Miranda Knight. Credit: PA

Rossi claimed to be an Irish orphan and a victim of mistaken identity named Arthur Knight.

He was arrested in Scotland in December 2021, but authorities first had to prove he was the wanted fugitive rather than Arthur Knight.

A sheriff found he was Nicholas Rossi, and the appeal against extradition was dismissed in December, paving the way for him to be removed from the country.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “We assisted partner agencies with the extradition of a 36-year-old man.”

Rossi was born Nicholas Alahverdian on July 11, 1987, in Rhode Island, in the US.

Rossi was identified by his tattoos.

In 2008, while living in Ohio, Nicholas Rossi sexually assaulted a young woman called Mary at a college campus after meeting online.

This put Rossi on the US sex offender's register, his DNA and fingerprints were now stored on a national database.

