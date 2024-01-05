Former paralympic athlete Oscar Pistorius has been released from prison on parole and is now at home, South Africa's Department of Corrections said on Friday.

Pistorius, 37, has served nearly nine years of his 13 years and five months murder sentence for killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp on Valentine’s Day, in 2013.

He was approved for parole in November. Serious offenders in South Africa are eligible for early release after serving at least half their sentence.

No further details of Pistorius' release were provided by the department.

Pistorius was originally imprisoned for culpable homicide in 2014, but this was later overturned on appeal and upgraded to a murder conviction.

Reeva Steenkamp was murdered by Oscar Pistorius in 2013. Credit: AP

Pistorius' trial captured media attention from around the world and was broadcast by international TV stations.

During the trial, Pistorius testified that he killed Ms Steenkamp by mistake, believing her to be an intruder hiding in his bathroom in the middle of the night.

Pistorius shot four times through the door to the bathroom with his licensed 9mm pistol, killing Ms Steenkamp.

Prosecutors had argued that Ms Steenkamp had fled into the room during a late-night argument and that Pistorius killed her in a rage.

He was eventually convicted of murder on a legal principle known as dolus eventualis - meaning he acted with extreme recklessness and should have known that whoever was behind the door would likely be killed.

