Starsky & Hutch actor David Soul has died aged 80

David Soul, best known for his role in the television series Starsky & Hutch, has died at the age of 80.

Mr Soul, whose real name was David Solberg, shot to stardom in 1975 as detective Sergeant Ken 'Hutch' Hutchinson alongside Paul Michael Glaser as Dave Starsky in the hit show.

The US-born actor appeared in 82 episodes between 1975 and 1979.

He and Glaser reprised their roles in the 2004 remake Starsky & Hutch, starring Ben Stiller as Starsky and Owen Wilson as Hutch.

Mr Soul had lived in Britain for many years, performing in several stage roles.

In 2001, he won a libel case against a journalist who called “The Dead Monkey,” a play that Soul was in, the production he had ever seen - without having seen it.

He also played the titular talk-show host in Jerry Springer - The Opera in London's West End.

Starsky & Hutch actors Paul Michael Glaser and David Soul Credit: left

In a statement following his death, Mr Soul's wife Helen Snell said: “David Soul – beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother – died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.

“He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend.

“His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched.”

Born in Chicago on August 28 1943 as David Solberg, he spent his childhood between South Dakota and post-Second World War Berlin.

His father Dr Richard Solberg, a professor of history and political science and an ordained minister, moved them to Berlin where he was a religious affairs adviser to the US high commission.

David Soul started out as a musician, singing on The Merv Griffin show and appearing in 1960s’ dolphin series Flipper.

He acted in Star Trek, Here Come The Brides, Perry Mason and Johnny Got His Gun, throughout the 1960s and 1970s.

Mr Soul got his break as officer John Davis in Clint Eastwood’s police yarn Magnum Force, about Inspector Harold Callahan, which led to a part in Starsky & Hutch from 1974 to 1979.

At the height of his fame he released the UK chart-toppers Don’t Give Up On Us and Silver Lady, and the hits Going In With My Eyes Open and Let’s Have A Quiet Night In.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know