The game, first broadcast in the USA, will be back on TV screens and presented by new host Graham Norton, ITV News' Entertainment Reporter Rishi Davda says

After nearly a quarter of a century, the gameshow Wheel of Fortune will be back on our screens on January 6.

It will feature the same successful format that saw it run for 14 seasons, and this time it will be presented by TV host Graham Norton.

After more than two decades since those numbers last went round our screens, the show is back with big money on the line and a new host at the helm.

Wheel of Fortune follows the likes of Deal or No Deal, Jeopardy and Big Brother as nostalgic programmes find their place in the schedule once again.

Wheel of Fortune starts on ITV on January 6.

