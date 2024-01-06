AI and automotive tech to take centre stage at CES 2024, experts predict

Artificial intelligence (AI) and car tech are predicted to be the key topics at the world’s largest consumer electronics show, which begins in Las Vegas on Monday.

CES draws around 100,000 attendees to see some of the world’s biggest tech firms – including Sony, Google, Samsung and others – unveil new gadgets and discuss key trends in the industry.

Following the rise of generative AI tools such as ChatGPT and others during 2023, experts are predicting CES 2024 to be littered with AI-powered products as firms both big and small look to take advantage of the increased interest in the technology.

Analyst Leo Gebbie, from CCS Insight, said it would be “no surprise” to see “a host of AI-centric devices of all shapes and sizes across the show floor”.

“Exhibitors at CES typically jump on the latest hot topic in tech, and for that reason we expect artificial intelligence to feature heavily across the show floor, with generative AI likely to be the main flavour,” he said.

“Some of the major agenda setters will use the event as a chance to demonstrate broad thought leadership in the exciting area, but we also expect on-device AI to figure prominently, especially as CES has historically been a gadget-centric show.”

The expected focus on AI was echoed by fellow industry expert Paolo Pescatore, of PP Foresight, who said it was likely to be the “most discussed term everywhere at this year’s CES”.

“The euphoria around ChatGPT has reignited interest in AI and has been a wake-up call for all,” he said.

“Expect developments in this area to heat up and represent a hotbed for innovation as the battle for supremacy among big tech intensifies.

“We shall no doubt see some interesting products on show as companies experiment with how best to introduce AI assistants and helpers into our everyday lives.”

Mr Gebbie added that AI was also likely to play a part in another key trend of this year’s show – car technology.

“Beyond AI, we expect the automotive sector will have a strong showing,” he said.

“It has become a central pillar of CES in recent years, with established car-makers and tech companies using the event to reveal groundbreaking innovations.

“At CES 2023, Sony announced its entry into the car market in partnership with Honda, and BMW unveiled a concept car wrapped with an e-ink display to allow it to change colour. There were also plenty of developments in electric vehicles from automakers.

“Hyundai, Kia and Mercedes-Benz are listed as featured exhibitors for this year’s event, alongside companies like Nvidia and Qualcomm, which are focused on powering the connected car experiences of the future.

“Of course, AI has a role to play here as well, with a continued focus on intelligent and self-driving vehicles.

“A large share of the Las Vegas Convention Centre is now dedicated to exhibitors focused on connected vehicles at CES, so it should prove fruitful ground.”

Elsewhere, Mr Pescatore said he expected to see traditional consumer electronic devices, such as televisions and smart home appliances, to feature heavily at CES, as they do each year.

“There will be no shortage of TVs with bigger screen sizes dominated by OLED and microLEDs, and we will probably see a bigger focus on 8K than in previous years,” he said.

“Flexible and rollable screens have featured prominently in previous years, and expect the latest edition to be no different.

“All forms of home appliances will feature, with all providers seeking to own the ‘smartness’ element of technology.

“Among other things, this will include, but is not limited to, robot vacuums, ice machines, fridges, freezers, washing machines, and other home appliances.

“The talk is of smarter bedrooms, bathrooms, kitchens, and even gardens with robotic lawnmowers.”