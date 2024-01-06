Harry Pitman: Boy, 16, charged with murder after Primrose Hill stabbing

A 16-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of Harry Pitman in north London on New Year’s Eve.

Harry Pitman, who was also 16, had gathered with friends to watch fireworks before he was stabbed to death in Primrose Hill park, Camden, shortly before midnight.

The suspect, who is from Westminster and cannot be named because of his age, is also charged with possessing an offensive weapon.

He was charged in the early hours of Saturday and was appearing before Highbury Magistrates’ Court on Saturday morning.

