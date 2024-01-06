US airline grounds planes after window ripped open after takeoff

Play Brightcove video

A passenger’s video posted to social media shows a side section of the fuselage, where a window would have been, missing – exposing passengers to the outside air

Alaska Airlines has temporarily grounded a number of its aircrafts after a commercial plane lost a panel and a window in the US state of Oregon on Friday.

The 1282 flight, which was headed from Portland to Ontario, California, returned safely to Portland International Airport around 5pm PT (1am GMT) “the crew reported a pressurization issue,” the Federal Aviation Administration said.

A panel of the fuselage, including the panel’s window, popped off shortly after takeoff, Kyle Rinker, a passenger on the flight, told CNN.

“It was really abrupt. Just got to altitude, and the window/wall just popped off and didn’t notice it until the oxygen masks came off,” Rinker said.

The plane “landed safely back at Portland International Airport with 171 guests and six crew members,” the airline said.

Firefighters were called to assess minor injuries after the landing, and no serious injuries were reported, the Port of Portland Fire Department said.

The video, which appears to have been taken from several rows behind the incident, shows oxygen masks deployed throughout the airplane, and least two people sitting near and just behind the missing section.

In a statement, Alaska Airlines said it was working with Boeing to understand what took place on Flight 1282.

The aircraft is a 737 Max 9 that received its certificate of airworthiness on October 25, 2023, according to the FAA.

The airline’s grounded fleet of 65 Boeing 737-9 aircraft is expected to undergo full maintenance and safety inspections over the next several days before being returned to service, the airline said.

“My heart goes out to those who were on this flight – I am so sorry for what you experienced,” Alaska Airlines CEO, Ben Minicucci said in a statement.

ITV News has contacted Boeing for comment.

