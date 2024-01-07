Golden Globes 2024: How to watch and who will be attending

The Golden Globe Awards are back for the ceremony's 81st celebration of film and television.

After a dazzling year in Hollywood, Barbie and Oppenheimer will once again go head-to-head after a blazing box office showdown last July, with the movies nominated for nine and eight awards respectively.

Other movies that have been recognised by the ceremony include Maestro, Past Lives and Killers of the Flower Moon.

The show will be broadcast live on Sunday from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

Where can I watch the Golden Globes?

The Golden Globe Awards will air on the CBS network in the US, but international watchers can stream it live on Paramount+.

The ceremony will last three hours and will begin at 1am GMT.

Who is nominated at the Golden Globes?

Barbie is the top nominee this year up for nine awards, followed closely by Oppenheimer which is up for eight.

Films nominated for best motion picture drama include Oppenheimer, Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, Bradley Cooper’s Maestro, Celine Song’s Past Lives, Justine Triet’s Anatomy of a Fall and Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest.

In the best motion picture musical or comedy category, Barbie was joined by Ben Affleck's Air, Cord Jefferson's American Fiction, Alexander Payne's The Holdovers, Todd Haynes' May December and Yorgos Lanthimos' Poor Things.

Succession was the top-nominated television program, with nine nods including for series stars Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin, followed by Hulu’s The Bear.

Comedian Jo Koy will host the Golden Globe awards Credit: AP

Who's hosting the Golden Globes?

Comedian Jo Koy, who has headlined several Netflix specials and starred in last year's comedy film “Easter Sunday,” will host the Globes.

Organizers cited his “infectious energy and relatable humor" in announcing Koy would headline the event.

Hosting the Globes typically requires serving a mix of biting humor to the audience of film and television stars and keeping the ceremony from getting too sloppy. Koy promised to deliver, in an interview with The Associated Press.

“They’re giving me the blessing to be me,” he said. “I want to bring my style to the Globes. Of course, I’m going to have fun. But most importantly, I want to make sure everyone’s happy. I’m going to make fun of myself. If I can do that, I can make fun of other people.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...