Justice Secretary 'looking at exoneration of wrongly convicted sub-postmasters'

Play Brightcove video

Many of the original convictions were carried about by the Post Office itself and so there have been questions over its position in overturning the decisions it made

The justice secretary is investigation how to exonerate the victims of the Post Office IT scandal, as pressure grows for justice.

Alex Chalk is attempting to establish whether the Post Office can be stripped of its role in the appeals process, The Sunday Times reports.

It comes after the release of Mr Bates vs the Post Office, an ITV drama that tells the story of injustice that struck the lives of around 700 postmasters and mistresses who were charged with fraud and theft, based on evidence from a faulty computer system.

Many of the original convictions were carried about by the Post Office itself and there have been questions over its position in overturning the decisions it made.

Instead, the private prosecutions could be handed to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Speaking to the BBC on Sunday, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said: “Everyone has been shocked by watching what they have done over the past few days and beyond and it is an appalling miscarriage of justice.

“Obviously it’s something that happened in the ’90s but actually seeing it and hearing about it again just shows what an appalling miscarriages of justice it is for everyone affected and it’s important that those people now get the justice they deserve, and that’s what the compensation schemes are about.

“The Government has paid out about £150 million to thousands of people already. Of course we want to get the money to the people as quickly as possible, that’s why there are interim payments of up to, I think, £600,000 that can be made.

“There are three different schemes available and for anyone affected they should come forward.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...