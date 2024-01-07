Strikes by London Underground workers which would have crippled Tube services this week have been suspended following progress in talks over a pay dispute.

Members of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) were due to walk out from Monday until the end of the week in protest at a 5% pay offer.

The RMT announced it was suspending the planned strikes after progress in talks with Transport for London (TfL).

RMT general secretary Mick Lynch said: “Following further positive discussions today, the negotiations on a pay deal for our London Underground members can now take place on an improved basis and mandate with significant further funding for a settlement being made available.

RMT Chief Mick Lynch. Credit: PA

“This significantly improved funding position means the scheduled strike action will be suspended with immediate effect and we look forward to getting into urgent negotiations with TfL in order to develop a suitable agreement and resolution to the dispute.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "This week’s tube strikes have now been suspended.

"Londoners and visitors to our city will no longer face several days of disruption.

"This shows what can be achieved by engaging with trade unions and transport staff rather than working against them."

A Transport for London spokesperson said: “Last week, we discussed our pay offer extensively with the three trade unions that had rejected it, making clear that TfL cannot afford any more. This remains the case.

“Today, we were made aware that the mayor was able to provide additional funds to enable discussions with the unions to continue.

"We have all consistently made clear that strike action is bad for everyone and would have a negative impact on the city as it recovers from the pandemic.

“This intervention from the mayor has been discussed with the unions, and the RMT union has now suspended the planned strike action.

“However, as the action has been suspended at this late stage, Londoners will still face disruption tomorrow and we advise all customers to check the TfL website or the TfL Go app for the latest travel information.

“We will now meet with representatives of all the unions to agree on the best way for this funding to be used to resolve the current dispute. We will also seek to meet as soon as possible with the unions representing TfL staff.

“We always strive to work constructively with the unions and avoid disruption to London.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...