Five people who have trapped in a cave in southwestern Slovenia are expected to be rescued by Monday evening if everything goes to plan, rescuers said.

The group has been stuck inside the Krizna Jama for more than two days after they were unable to get out of the cave due to high water levels caused by heavy rainfall.

Local officials said the group includes a Slovenian family of three adults and two tour guides.

The tour group is more than a mile inside the five-mile cave system which can only be accessed by boat.

They have been moved to safety and shelter in a different area of the cave where they will need to stay while waiting for water levels to drop, the officials added.

All five people are healthy.

The water levels have since dropped, raising hopes the group can be pulled out by Monday evening.

A team of six divers are assisting in rescue efforts, which include getting the group to board a small boat so they can be escorted out of the cave.

Krizna Jama Cave is located in Bloska Police, near the village of Grahovo in Slovenia Credit: AP

The cave is located in the village of Grahovo, which is nearly four hundred kilometers from the capital of Slovenia, Ljubljana.

The group entered the cave early on Saturday through a chain of underground lakes.

The rescue teams have been providing them with food, warm clothes and tents as they wait.

The Krizna Jama is the fourth largest known cave eco-system in the world, with tourists visiting its famous emerald green water.

Visitors are only allowed in as part of guided tours.

Currently, there are 35 cave rescuers and divers from all over the country who are involved in the rescue operation, and are being assisted by firefighters and civil protection forces.

