Fujitsu has won more than 150 government contracts since Horizon scandal

By Lewis Denison, Westminster Producer

Fujitsu, the firm behind the faulty Horizon IT system, has won over 150 government contracts since the Post Office stopped prosecuting its staff over financial discrepancies caused by the accounting software.

The Japanese company is still one of the government's 'Strategic Suppliers', which typically means it receives over £100 million in contracts per year, according to procurement analysts Tussell, but has made billions in the past decade.

More than 700 sub-postmasters and mistresses were convicted of fraud and theft between 1999 and 2015, due to accounting errors created by the Horizon system which were blamed on staff.

Sub-postmasters and mistresses complained about bugs in the Horizon system after it reported shortfalls, some amounting to many thousands of pounds, but they were ignored by the Post Office which prosecuted them instead.

The scandal - and the tech firm being partially blamed for it - is back in the spotlight after ITV drama Mr Bates vs the Post Office laid bare the injustice suffered by the 736 people who were wrongly convicted.

But no one at the Post Office or Fujitsu has been held accountable, even after it was confirmed the accounting errors were caused by the computer system.

In fact, Fujitsu has continued to win government jobs worth millions, as recently as last month, despite calls for the firm to be frozen out of any new contracts.

The Environment Agency extended its flood alerts contract with Fujitsu in December, spending an extra £2 million on the agreement to keep it in place to December 2025. It brings the total spend on the deal since 2016 to £19.5 million.

In November last year, the government even awarded Fujitsu another £36 million to keep the Horizon contract running until 2025 after initially spending £2.4 billion.

Fujitsu was also awarded a contract in 2022 to work on a new UK emergency alert system for mobile phones and tablets - a move peers in the House of Lords labelled “immoral”.

Conservative former minister David Davis, asked whether the government should continue awarding contracts to Fujitsu, said: "I would certainly suspend any possibility of new contracts until that is over."

"What I do not want to see is one injustice followed by another," he told the BBC. "So we have got to stick with some process in this and make sure we are actually checking the facts and doing what we should do."

Asked today if the government would reconsider future deals with Fujitsu, Rishi Sunak's official spokesman said: "The culpability or otherwise of Fujitsu is something that is being examined as part of the independent inquiry process. So I'm unable to fully opine at this point."

A statutory inquiry, chaired by the retired high court judge Sir Wyn Williams, began taking evidence last year over what is considered one of the gravest miscarriages of justice in UK history.

Pressed on whether the government would consider freezing Fujitsu out of the awarding of new public contracts during the inquiry, the PM's spokesman replied: "We wouldn't look to act before we have established the full facts regarding Fujitsu's culpability or otherwise.

"That work is being led by Sir Wyn Williams and we will act once he provides further information."

Mr Sunak's spokesman also said the PM would "strongly support" a probe into whether former Post Office boss Paula Vennells should be stripped of her CBE over her involvement in the scandal.

It comes after more than one million people signed a petition asking for her honour to be withdrawn.

Postal services minister Kevin Hollinrake last week added to calls for Ms Vennells to lose her CBE, telling ITV’s Good Morning Britain last week that she should “seriously consider handing that back voluntarily”.

The prime minister, speaking at an event in Accrington on Monday, said he "will do everything we can to make this right for the people affected".

"It is simply wrong what happened, they shouldn’t have been treated like this.”

