Kate Garraway thanks supporters as she deals with ‘pain’ of Derek Draper’s death

Good Morning Britain co-host Susanna Reid was visibly emotional as she introduced the message from Kate Garraway on Monday morning

Kate Garraway has thanked the public for their support as she deals with the “raw pain of grief” following the death of her husband, Derek Draper.

The Good Morning Britain (GMB) presenter announced the 56-year-old former lobbyist turned psychologist and author’s death on Friday.

Draper, who married Garraway in 2005 and shared two children, Darcey and Billy, with her, suffered long-lasting symptoms from coronavirus and required daily care, which she chronicled in ITV documentaries.

Co-host Susanna Reid read the recorded message on Garraway's behalf on Monday's programme, after emotionally paying tribute herself: "It is very typical of Kate that even in this moment of grief, she thinks of others."

Garraway said in the statement: “Hello everyone. Thank you so much for all the wonderful messages that you have sent me.

“It really does mean so much to me, Darcey, Billy and all of Derek’s family.

“They are an extraordinary comfort and I’m so lucky to feel connected to you all through these messages at this time when the raw pain of grief can be so isolating.

“And that is the wonderful thing, isn’t it, about our Good Morning Britain family? That all of us on the team and all of you watching from home are connected, supporting each other through the challenges of life, knowing that we can also laugh at the fun and joys together that we share too.

“I am certain that it is the support that you have given me and sent to Derek that has sustained us through these tough nearly four years, motivating us to fight on for each other and for those who can’t fight for themselves and it will sustain us to continue that fight in the weeks and months and years to come.

“I look forward to waking up with you very soon again on Good Morning Britain to celebrate life in all its wonder and challenge again.

“I hope you forgive me for taking some time to be at home.

Kate Garraway with her family after the 2019 series of I’m A Celebrity … Get Me Out Of Here! Credit: PA

“My family is so grateful that we could be with our dearest Derek in his final moments – something not all get to share.

“Maybe you too are going through grief yourself or have done in the past. I send love and support for you too.

“We are taking time to heal ourselves now that Darcey and Billy know their daddy is at peace and free from pain and struggle.

“I shall be thinking of you all until we are reunited very soon.

“In the meantime, hug your loved ones close. All my love, Kate.”

Tributes to Draper and support for Garraway had been paid by her fellow GMB stars Susanna Reid, Ben Shephard and Charlotte Hawkins, former prime minister Sir Tony Blair and musician Sir Elton John.

She had chronicled the challenges faced by the family in books and ITV shows after Draper fell seriously ill with Covid-19 during the early part of the pandemic in March 2020.

Piers Morgan released a column about his time spent with Garraway and Draper on Sunday. Credit: PA

He spent 13 months in hospital before he was discharged and had been re-admitted several times over the past four years.

On Sunday, a column of Piers Morgan's in The Sun detailed his relationship with Garraway and Draper, as well as his heartbreak at the loss.

Morgan, who hosted GMB from 2015 to 2021, wrote about spending time with the happy couple: "I can honestly say I’ve never met a couple better suited, or who enjoyed a stronger and happier marriage."

He writes about supporting Garraway, adding: "It’s hard to overstate what he and Kate went through over the past few years –the constant 24/7 physical and mental torment inflicted on them both was far worse than people realise and would have destroyed most couples."

